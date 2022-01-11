Antonio Brown says removing jersey and pads during his abrupt exit 'probably wasn't necessary'

The fallout between Antonio Brown and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers continues to make headlines this week, as Brown jet-sets across the country after his abrupt midgame exit from the field at MetLife Stadium in Week 17.

The wide receiver stripped his jersey and pads, threw his gear aside, did jumping jacks and waved to fans as he headed to the locker room during the third quarter.

"It probably wasn't necessary or professional," Brown told TMZ Monday in Los Angeles.

The Buccaneers and coach Bruce Arians officially cut ties with Brown last week and disputed his claims that he was let go in the middle of the game against the New York Jets for not playing through an ankle injury.

Antonio Brown leaves the field during the Buccaneers-Jets game.

The NFL Players Association plans to investigate Brown’s allegations that Arians and the organization are trying to cover up incidents of mismanagement.

