Antonio Brown says he will play this season despite losing helmet case

Antonio Brown failed to convince an arbitrator to rule in his favor, and now the Raiders wide receiver has backed down from his threat to retire from the NFL.

A league source told NBC Sports Bay Area on Monday that an arbitrator has ruled against Brown's grievance regarding the helmet he would prefer to wear. USA Today's Mike Jones was first to report the news.

Brown confirmed the news by tweeting a statement shortly after the report broke.

"While I disagree with the arbitrator's decision, I'm working on getting back to full health and looking forward to rejoining my teammates on the field. I'm excited about this season appreciate all the concerns about my feet 🦶!" #AlwaysAFight #Represent #itsbiggerthanme — AB (@AB84) August 12, 2019

Based on what Brown said, it appears he plans to play during the 2019 season while wearing a new, NFL-approved helmet.

Brown wanted to continue to wear the Schutt Air Advantage helmet he's been using his entire career, but that model is no longer approved for use in the NFL.

Last week, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Brown was ready to quit playing football if he didn't get to wear his old helmet.

