Antonio Brown says Mike Tomlin was a father figure to him

This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown opened up in a wide ranging one-on-one interview with Jason Whitlock that Mike Tomlin was like a father figure to him during his nine years in Pittsburgh.

Things didn’t end on good terms with Brown in Pittsburgh, as he burned every bridge imaginable with the organization, but he still has a lot of respect for Tomlin and what he did for him.

“Mike Tomlin, that dude was like my pops, to be honest,” an emotional Brown told Whitlock. “Ever since I met Mike Tomlin I always knew, I’ll have success. I feel like when I went to the Steelers, Mike Tomlin, once I saw him and talked with him, I knew I was going to the Steelers. Mike Tomlin was that father figure for me. Outside of coach. Obviously as a coach and the minutia as a coach, he was always challenging me at the utmost to make sure I was better.”

Read more at steelersnow.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

PNC working to resolve duplicate debit transactions in customer accounts Stormy Daniels brings up Ben Roethlisberger during Donald Trump hush money trial Bear drags man’s body from car after fatal accident, police say VIDEO: Irwin church looking to identify 2 teens who allegedly tampered with organ, sound system DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts