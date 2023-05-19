Antonio Brown could soon become pro football’s first owner-player since George Halas.

Brown, who owns the Albany Empire, recently told Roger Wyland of WNYT-TV that he’ll play in an upcoming game. Brown plans to play in a game. He’ll debut as soon as May 27.

Brown last played football in January 2022, with the Buccaneers. He was basically fired during a game, after refusing to play due to an ankle injury. He has not signed with another NFL team since being released by Tampa Bay.

The Empire has generated plenty of chaos since Brown became the sole owner of the team. He has denied that he owns the team, while also claiming that he is a foreign national. Despite no proof to support the idea that he was not born in the United States.

Antonio Brown says he’ll play for the Albany Empire originally appeared on Pro Football Talk