Antonio Brown says he'll give away lone Patriots TD ball to an Instagram follower

Whoever wins the ball Antonio Brown caught for a touchdown with the New England Patriots can say this: It will forever be one of a kind.

Brown made his Patriots debut last Sunday and caught a touchdown. Then this week he sent intimidating text messages to a second woman who accused him of sexual misconduct. The Patriots cut him on Friday.

Not long after he was cut, Brown seemed like he wanted a clean break from his 11-day Patriots career, including giving away the touchdown ball from last week.

Antonio Brown says he’ll give away TD ball

On Instagram, Brown made quite an offer.

In very short time there were more than 100,000 comments on that post.

Whatever has and will be said about Brown, it’s a unique bit of memorabilia from one of the weirdest player/team marriages in sports history.

What will you remember from the Brown-Patriots era?

Brown’s time with the Patriots will go down alongside the other strange shot-lived eras in sports, like Mike Piazza with the Florida Marlins, Allen Iverson with the Memphis Grizzlies or Brown with the Oakland Raiders.

Here’s the extent of Brown’s Patriots career: one game, 24 snaps, four catches, 56 yards, hardly any money and more headaches than any other player could create in less than two weeks.

Oh, and one touchdown. From here on out, whenever Brown’s time with the Patriots is brought up we’ll see that highlight. It’s not like there’s much else to show. Brown seems like he wants to get rid of the memory of that play. Maybe a fan will win it but as we’ve seen with Brown, it’s probably not the best idea to depend on him to follow through on anything.

Antonio Brown scored a touchdown in his Patriots debut, and he said he's giving away the ball after he was cut. (Getty Images)

