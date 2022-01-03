Antonio Brown says he doesn’t think Ben Roethlisberger will retire

“It’s not over for Ben yet.”

These are the words of former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown. Brown did a Cameo for a Steelers fan named Patrick and he had nothing but glowing praise for his former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Brown also speculated that this wasn’t going to be Roethlisberger’s last home game and he still has a lot of football left in him.

“One of the greatest quarterbacks of all time,” Brown said. High praise from a guy who didn’t have much good to say about Roethlisberger as the team traded Brown to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Brown said he encouraged everyone to cheer Roethlisberger on, hope that he has one of his best games ever and to keep business boomin’. When Brown was with the Steelers, he and Roethlisberger formed the most dynamic duo in football and Brown was highly regarded as the top receiver in the league when Big Ben was throwing him the football.

BREAKING: Antonio Brown with a message for Ben Roethlisberger. He doesn’t think Ben will retire. 👀 #Steelers pic.twitter.com/pD7pkCyGO1 — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) January 3, 2022

