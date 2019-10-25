Antonio Brown says he apologized to Patriots, calls Tom Brady 'truly rare' in tweetstorm

Antonio Brown addressed questions from fans (and some haters) in an early morning tweetstorm on Friday, touching on an array of topics including the New England Patriots, team owner Robert Kraft and quarterback Tom Brady.

The wide receiver has been out of work in the NFL for just over a month after being cut by the Patriots in late September. He played only one game with New England against the Miami Dolphins and became the 72nd receiver to catch a touchdown pass from Brady. Five days later, he was off the roster.

On Twitter, one fan urged Brown to apologize to Kraft so he could return to the team — but Brown said that he already did and implied the Patriots only cared about creating "media hype" to bring him down.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

All love apology given just thought they cared about the substance true essence of a man not just create media hype to bring me down but history for us learn https://t.co/SLBAPu9fIK

— AB (@AB84) October 25, 2019

The messages weren't all negative toward New England, though. Another fan asked Brown who he preferred between Brady and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Brown stuck with Brady, calling the NFL veteran a "truly rare individual."

Brady another level truly rare individual https://t.co/YrMGJ9zFLn

— AB (@AB84) October 25, 2019

He also said he would "never forget" the touchdown he and Brady connected on during the Week 2 game in Miami.

Story continues

Since his departure from New England, Brown has re-enrolled in college. He is still being investigated by the NFL on multiple accusations of sexual assault and has appeared in court regarding a 2018 incident during which he allegedly threw furniture from the balcony of a high-rise condo in Miami.

His mansion in Pittsburgh is also newly up for sale.