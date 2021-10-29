Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown will miss his second straight game with an ankle injury.

Head coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Friday that Brown has been ruled out for their NFC South clash with the Saints. Brown has not practiced at all this week and Arians said Wednesday that there’s no timetable for when the team will have him back.

The Bucs have a bye after playing the Saints and the hope is likely that he’ll be good to go in Week 10.

Brown was the only player ruled out for the Buccaneers. That means linebacker Lavonte David (ankle), tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs), and cornerback Richard Sherman (hamstring) have a shot of returning to action.

Antonio Brown ruled out for Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk