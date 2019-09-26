Antonio Brown rips Sports Illustrated, Eric Weddle in Twitter tirade

Antonio Brown just can't help himself.

The former Raiders and Patriots star has mounting legal issues, but he also just can't stay off Twitter dot com.

On Thursday, Brown tweeted some lyrics which sparked speculation that he was hoping for another shot in the NFL despite his recent declaration to never play in the NFL again. (That Twitter declaration, of course, was just narcissistic grandstanding because ... he can't help himself).

After New York Giants receiver Golden Tate responded to the lyrics, Brown saw a great opportunity to take a shot at Sports Illustrated's Robert Klemko, who published an extensive piece detailing Brown's pattern of disturbing behavior.

sports illustrated reporter who got assault on his record will probably say AB thinks the game needs him then 50 analyst will sprinkle 🧂 https://t.co/f2jLdhSgKJ — AB (@AB84) September 26, 2019

Then, Rams safety Eric Weddle, who used to play for the Baltimore Ravens, came at AB, and that really set him off.

U need some attention lil man glad I put that stuff arm in your neck in pittsburgh u deserved it Lil Weedle https://t.co/faWg7v345I — AB (@AB84) September 26, 2019

Bro I don't even know you don't call me AB that's my NFL name dummy ! I'm not on your team never been shut your mouth Jabroni https://t.co/d729eTVleh — AB (@AB84) September 26, 2019

Keep you luck duck ; listen to your team stay focus on your opponent not AB ! AB is the brand not the individual! Clearly An AB fan ! Even know about education oh realllyyy https://t.co/rP8tVxCWsP — AB (@AB84) September 26, 2019

Some things will never change pic.twitter.com/vTveiVJ1In — AB (@AB84) September 26, 2019

Like watching a car wreck, isn't it?

Brown has had a rollercoaster few months. After an offseason filled with crazy, Brown demanded the Raiders release him after they fined him for an altercation with general manager Mike Mayock in which Brown reportedly threatened to punch Mayock and called him a "cracker."

He caught on with the Patriots shortly thereafter but lasted only 11 days as Bill Belichick reluctantly kicked him to curb after a sexual assault lawsuit was levied against Brown and he sent menacing text messages to a woman who told Klemko the receiver made unwanted sexual advances toward her.

[RELATED: AB's swift release shows true nature of 'Patriot Way']

Brown likely won't see the field again this season. But since it's the NFL, he'll undoubtedly get another chance next year.

It just better not be on the same team as Weddle.

