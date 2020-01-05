While the Patriots' Wild Card loss to the Titans might come as a shock to fans, there's one thing that happened Saturday night that shouldn't be a surprise: Antonio Brown was tweeting about the Patriots. Again.

And as his former teammates are coming to terms with the end of their season, Brown was in a very different mood - a decidedly happy mood.

In a since-deleted tweet, Brown apparently took the following shot at the Patriots organization:

But if you thought that was Brown's only post on social media Saturday night, you obviously haven't been paying attention. Brown also went to Instagram to send a message to Bill Belichick, who definitely doesn't follow Brown on Instachat, Snapface, or any of his other favorite social media outlets.

We're still not sure what the "Look at me now" hashtag is supposed to mean, since Brown is still indefinitely suspended by the NFL, but if and when he's reinstated, he'd like to link back up with his former quarterback.

2020 Only Want To Play With @TomBrady Or No Play — AB (@AB84) January 5, 2020

Of course, if Brown is hoping to play with Tom Brady in 2020, there's a problem - Brady is a free agent with an uncertain future... and as we mentioned above, Brown continues to be suspended.

Brown's future, meanwhile, is pretty certain, at least in one aspect: he'll still be posting to social media over and over and over again.

Antonio Brown rips Patriots on Twitter after playoff loss to Titans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston