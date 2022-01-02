Antonio Brown rips off uniform on sideline and runs off field topless during game

The Tampa Bay WR abruptly took off his gear, gave a peace sign to the crowd and jogged off the field during the third quarter of Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets.

Video Transcript

- Antonio Brown. That's Antonio Brown without his uniform, we are told, without his jersey and running onto the field. I don't know if that could have been a penalty.

- All right, Jen Hale. After that, we've got to find out what's going on there.

- She's got to catch him first.

- Jen Hale?

- Yeah, guys, very odd situation. Antonio Brown boiled over, very upset on the sideline, took off his shoulder pads. Mike Evans, OJ Howard trying to convince him to keep them on. Obviously, they were unable to do so. He tossed his shoulder pads, stripped off his shirt and gloves, threw those into the crowd, then ran across the field while the teams were still on the field, giving the crowd a peace out sign.

I'll let you know when we hear something official on his status.