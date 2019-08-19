Antonio Brown returns to the Raiders

A day after Raiders G.M. Mike Mayock publicly declared that receiver Antonio Brown needs to be all in or all out, Brown is all in. For now.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Brown returned to the team and attended practice on Monday.

Brown left the team on Sunday due to the league’s closing of an apparent loophole that would have allowed him to wear a Schutt AiR Advantage that is less than 10 years old. He’s upset, and rightfully so, regarding the perception (or reality) that the NFL keeps moving the goalposts in order to keep him out of a helmet that had not been added to the list of banned helmets until he attempted to circumvent the ruling that he couldn’t wear a helmet that is more than 10 years old.

Mayock said Sunday that all avenues have been exhausted. Agent Drew Rosenhaus disagreed, explaining that there are other options but not elaborating.

As noted earlier today, the best (perhaps only) option will be for Brown to file a new grievance that challenges the league’s decision to test, and to ban, his preferred helmet model on an expedited basis, without the same one-year grace period that players like Tom Brady received in 2018, after their helmets were deemed to be unsafe but they were still permitted to wear them.