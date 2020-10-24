Antonio Brown to return to NFL after agreeing to 1-year deal with Bucs, according to reports

VIDEO SHOWS: FILE STILL PHOTOS OF ANTONIO BROWN PLAYING IN 2019 NFL GAME WITH NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS AGAINST MIAMI DOLPHINS

STORY: Free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown has agreed to a 1-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to ESPN.

The 32-year-old Brown is currently serving an eight week suspension from the NFL after allegations of sexual assault in 2019 and his subsequent release by the New England Patriots after playing in just one game.

Brown plead guilty in June 2020 to an assault charge unrelated to the sexual assault charges and was sentenced in Florida to two years probation and attend anger management classes.

Brown will reportedly visit Tampa Bay on Saturday (October 24) and if the deal is finalized, could be back on the field with Tom Brady as early as Week 9 of the NFL season if he clears COVID-19 protocols.

