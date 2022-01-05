Antonio Brown responds to Cameo request addressing Bruce Arians

As of early Wednesday afternoon, Antonio Brown is still a member of the Buccaneers.

He was not at the day’s practice and, via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, head coach Bruce Arians called Brown’s roster status a “management decision” — meaning Tampa Bay is figuring out the proper transaction to use to dismiss the receiver.

Brown was at a Brooklyn Nets game on Monday, seemingly never departing the New York area after leaving the Bucs-Jets game during the third quarter.

But he’s also been fulfilling requests on Cameo, including one that noted — among other things — someone “also hates Bruce Arians.”

“Hey Eric, I know you’re huge friends of mine and loved what happened the other day,” Brown’s message began. “But I want to tell you…” Brown paused for several seconds before continuing, “A moment of silence for your greatness, your wellness, your appreciation. Integrity is important. Respect is important. What we represent and stand for is important. Eric, continue to be you. Continue to be free to be you, and not let other people have you any kind of way. Have some respect and consideration for yourself.”

Brown also responded to a Cameo request about the Vikings and Mike Zimmer, saying in that message, “I’m trying to figure out my own team, my squad, what I’m doing, where I’m going.”

Brown has not yet made any public comment about Sunday’s incident and what prompted it, so there’s no way to truly gauge if that Cameo message was about how Brown feels he was treated by the Buccaneers.

Nevertheless, Arians has made it clear that Brown will no longer be playing for Tampa Bay.

