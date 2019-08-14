What Antonio Brown reportedly told Derek Carr upon return to Raiders camp

Tuesday finally was the day.

After spending almost two weeks away from the Raiders to get laser treatment for his frostbitten feet and sort out his helmet issues, Antonio Brown returned to Napa to be with his teammates at Raiders training camp.

The four-time All-Pro selection has more or less high-jacked training camp from the Raiders, taking the focus from an improving team and turning it on himself.

Reports trickled out that Brown might retire if the NFL didn't allow him to wear an uncertified helmet. Brown's grievance was denied and he returned to camp to continue to heal and be with his teammates, with his agent Drew Rosenhaus shooting down the retirement talk. Of course, Brown also wants to continue collecting on the $50 million contract he agreed to in March. That's also important.

Upon his return to camp, the star wide receiver spoke with quarterback Derek Carr and reportedly showed how healthy their QB-WR relationship is.

When AB and Carr talked after practice. The first words from Brown were "my bad" — Eddie Borsilli (@Borsilli) August 13, 2019

That right there shows the difference between AB's relationship with Carr and his relationship with Ben Roethlisberger.

Carr has been nothing but complimentary of Brown while the wide receiver was away in Miami, always harping on Brown's tireless work ethic and desire to help the Raiders be great.

Perhaps if Carr had been with Brown for as long as Roethlisberger was, his reaction would be a little more abrasive as the diva act starts to wear people thin.

But Carr, head coach Jon Gruden and the Raiders handled the entire situation perfectly. They know Brown, how he acts and how any sort of critique could send the receiver careening off the cliff and derail their season before it begins. Instead, Carr, Gruden and the rest of the Silver and Black offered their unconditional support, both with the feet ailment and the helmet drama.

Now, AB is back and itching to don the silver and black for the first time knowing the organization has his back.

