Antonio Brown reportedly offered emotional apology in team meeting Friday morning

Tired of the Antonio Brown drama? Imagine how the members of the Oakland Raiders must feel.

The saga has to be exhausting in the locker room and on the coaching staff. The roller coaster kept going on Friday morning, as Brown offered an “emotional apology” at a team meeting, with team captains standing with him, according to Josina Anderson of ESPN. That came right after a report from Anderson that Brown interrupted practice Wednesday to call general manager Mike Mayock a “cracker,” among other things.

Too bad the “Hard Knocks” cameras weren’t around for that one. After the apology, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Brown might play on Monday night against the Broncos after all.

Antonio Brown has been a headache in Oakland

Brown was angry at Mayock for a fine, incurred because Brown missed a walkthrough before the Raiders’ preseason game in Canada. Usually people understand they need to show up for work.

Brown posted a letter from Mayock detailing the fine on social media, Mayock wasn’t pleased, and that led to the argument. It also led to the Raiders leaking to ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the Raiders planned to suspend Brown.

If the plan was to leak that and get Brown to show some contrition, it apparently worked.

Raiders have big decision

There’s a lot on the line for the Raiders. Accepting Brown back like nothing happened doesn’t exactly set a great tone in the locker room. Ask the Pittsburgh Steelers about that. Oakland could also try to void Brown’s roughly $30 million in guaranteed money if it is tired of the situation and wants out.

The Raiders play the Broncos on Monday night and it seems possible the delay in announcing a suspension was because they were hoping for some positive outcome. Brown has apologized. Now what?

Antonio Brown reportedly apologized to his Raiders teammates on Friday. (AP)

