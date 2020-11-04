Antonio Brown is reportedly looking to get ‘back on track’ with Buccaneers

Antonio Brown reportedly looking to get ‘back on track’ with Bucs originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Antonio Brown is getting a second chance to play with Tom Brady and he’s reportedly focused on making it the most of it this time around.

The four-time All-Pro wide receiver spoke with reporters Wednesday for the first time since signing a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in late October. If he’s activated on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints as expected, it will only be the second game he’s played since being traded by the Pittsburgh Steelers nearly two years ago.

“I've been spending a lot of time, working on myself, being resilient,” Brown said, as quoted by the Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson. “Even when times got hard, staying in shape, not listening to the naysayers, good people around me to stay encouraged. I tried to check every box to make sure I was ready to go.”

Brown told reporters he was looking to get “back on track” after a rough past two seasons. The Steelers originally traded him to the then-Oakland Raiders in March 2019, but that relationship didn’t last long as he was released prior to Week 1 after a series of incidents that included a helmet dispute, burning his feet in a cryotherapy machine and calling out the organization on social media multiple times.

He signed with the New England Patriots hours after his release and played one game with Brady that saw him catch four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown. But that would be it for him in Foxborough as the Patriots cut ties with him a week later following sexual assault accusations by a former trainer. Brown then spent the rest of the season as a free agent before getting slapped with burglary and battery charges in January, resulting in the NFL suspending him for the first eight games of the year.

Brown has since undergone counseling and reportedly now lives with Brady in Tampa Bay as he works to re-establish himself in the NFL. With the Buccaneers hoping to make a run at the Super Bowl, the spotlight will continue to shine on him moving forward.