Antonio Brown reportedly starts Raiders training camp on non-football injury list

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown has been added to the team’s non-football injury list, ESPN’s Field Yates reports.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the team declined to comment and that the move is expected to be reflected in the NFL transaction report.

The last public appearance from Brown saw him riding in a hot air balloon over Napa Valley to Raiders camp Friday morning.

He didn’t show any signs of injury in footage of the journey.

There’s not much more to go on right now. We’ll update this post when more information is available.

May 28, 2019; Alameda, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown (84) during organized team activities at the Raiders practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
