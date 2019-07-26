Antonio Brown reportedly starts Raiders training camp on non-football injury list

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown has been added to the team’s non-football injury list, ESPN’s Field Yates reports.

Raiders WR Antonio Brown has been placed on the non-football injury list to begin camp, per source — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 26, 2019

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the team declined to comment and that the move is expected to be reflected in the NFL transaction report.

The last public appearance from Brown saw him riding in a hot air balloon over Napa Valley to Raiders camp Friday morning.

He didn’t show any signs of injury in footage of the journey.

That's right, Antonio Brown decided to arrive to Training Camp in a hot air balloonpic.twitter.com/2CvM9XHf65 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 26, 2019

There’s not much more to go on right now. We’ll update this post when more information is available.

