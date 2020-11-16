Antonio Brown reportedly destroyed security camera, threw bike at security shack weeks before signing with Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown reportedly destroyed a security camera and threw a bike at a security guard shack at the gated community where he lives, according to the Miami Herald.

The incident — which reportedly began after one of Brown’s visitors had issues at the security gate — occurred two weeks before Brown signed with the Buccaneers. Police reportedly determined they had probable cause to charge Brown with misdemeanor criminal mischief, but the homeowner’s association president allegedly didn’t want to file charges, fearing Brown “may retaliate against her employees.”

HOA president Sylvia Berman spoke to the Herald, saying the HOA isn’t afraid of Brown, but the board did not believe the incident was significant enough to press charges. Brown reportedly offered to replace the camera.

It’s unclear if the Buccaneers knew about the incident, according to the Herald.

Buccaneers signed Brown after more than a year away from NFL

Brown, 32, signed with the Bucs in October after more than a year away from the NFL. Brown was released by the New England Patriots in September of 2019 after he was accused of rape. No other team picked up Brown during the 2019 season. The NFL suspended Brown for eight games in 2020. The Bucs signed Brown near the end of that suspension. He played two games with the Bucs in 2020, catching 10 passes for 100 yards.

The security camera incident isn’t the first off-field issue Brown has experienced in his time away from the NFL. In January, Brown was involved in an alleged battery incident with a delivery truck driver. Brown faced three charges from the incident. He pleaded no contest to those charges in June and was placed on two years probation.

It’s not known whether the security camera incident will impact Brown’s probation.

More from Yahoo Sports: