Antonio Brown raves about Bill Belichick, time with Patriots

Antonio Brown's social media hype video Sunday before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the New England Patriots suggested he was out for revenge against the team that released him two years ago.

After Sunday's "revenge game," though, Brown had nothing but positive things to say about his former club.

"It was the best experience of my life being here," Brown said in his postgame press conference following the Bucs' 19-17 win over the Patriots at Gillette Stadium. "Bill Belichick [is] one of the best coaches, preparing the players on the field and off the field with discipline.

"I remember walking these same hallways to walk around the building to go to practice, and it was amazing being a player and playing with him, just to see the preparation and the details that he goes over to make sure his team’s prepared. And being able to talk to him after the game was an honor."

Brown played in just one game with the Patriots during a 13-day tenure in September 2019. He caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in a Week 2 New England win but was released days later amid multiple allegations of sexual and personal misconduct.

The veteran wide receiver appears to have put that acrimonious departure behind him, though. Brown shared a brief moment with Belichick on the field after Sunday's game and praised the head coach's attention to detail in his press conference.

"When I came here I realized what it meant to be a Patriot. You know, the hard work on Wednesdays, the one-on-ones vs. the starters on Wednesdays, the one-on-ones vs. the starters on Thursdays, running up the hill, the preparation for the three meetings a day.

"He’s just so detail-oriented in being able to prepare the players for every situation, and making sure you know your opponent as well as he knows."

While Brown flamed out quickly in New England, he did develop a relationship with Tom Brady, who has helped revive his on-field career in Tampa Bay. Brown caught seven passes from Brady for 63 yards Sunday night and racked up 483 receiving yards in eight games with the Bucs last season en route to earning his first Super Bowl ring.