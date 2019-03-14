Antonio Brown purchases billboards in Pittsburgh to thank Steelers fans originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Antonio Brown's relationship with the Pittsburgh Steelers organization is likely damaged forever.

But, despite everything that went on between the two sides, Brown is still fond of Steelers fans and the city of Pittsburgh.

Shortly after the Raiders introduced Brown to the media in Alameda, the CBS affiliate in Pittsburgh reported that two billboards with a message from Brown popped up.

Drafted in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft, Brown spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Steelers. During his time there, the 30-year-old caught 837 passes for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns. He was named to four All-Pro teams and seven Pro Bowl teams.

Good for Brown to push through all the bad blood with the Steelers and thank the fans. Classy move.