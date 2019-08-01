Antonio Brown, punt returner? That's a luxury option available to Raiders

NAPA – Antonio Brown might be the NFL's best wide receiver. He has always been awesome, especially during a dominant six-year run he's set to continue after being traded to the Raiders this offseason.

He's so good offensively that folks often forget he moonlights as a damn good punt returner. Brown has four punt return touchdowns – he also took a kickoff to the house – and his 9.5-yard punt return average is pretty solid.

He didn't return at all last year in Pittsburgh and split time with other returners the previous two. He was the Steelers' primary return man before that, with plenty of experience in that role.

He won't be the main punt returner in Oakland. There's no reason to risk the team's best offensive weapon in a dangerous role, especially with quality return man Dwayne Harris on the roster.

The Raiders could throw him back there in a key spot, when they need some magic. Special teams coach Rich Bisaccia said that's a certainly an option available to him. It hasn't been thus far in camp, with Brown out of all but Tuesday's work dealing with foot issues.

"When Antonio gets back to practice, we're going to get him back catching [punts], and put him in a situation where he's in a back up role or, who knows, maybe we'll have two guys back there together," Bisaccia said. "A lot of different things can happen.

"I know he didn't return last year. I have played against him when he was the return guy, and we know he's capable of doing that. Our intention is to use him on offense and a guy that can return, possibly as a backup."

Harris was the primary punt returner last year, with 281 yards on 20 attempts, including a 99-yard return touchdown. He's a better kickoff returner, but is a quality operator handling punts as well.

Brown isn't needed in that phase, but is a luxury option should the Raiders require one.

