Antonio Brown’s probation terminated a year early

Myles Simmons
·1 min read
In this article:
Last June, Antonio Brown received two years of probation after pleading no contest to three charges stemming from a January 2020 incident with a moving truck driver.

But now, Brown’s probation is has been terminated a year early.

Per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the criminal matter related to the case is now over.

“In further demonstration of Antonio Brown’s hard work and great progress since his NFL suspension, we are very pleased to advise that his withheld adjuration is now final and he has completed his probation a full year ahead of schedule,” attorney Sean Burstyn said, via Rapoport. “We see nothing but blue sky for AB.”

While the criminal matter is over, Brown is facing a civil suit related to the same incident for battery and assault.

Brown was suspended for the first eight games of the 2020 season for multiple violations of the league’s personal conduct policy. He signed with the Buccaneers in late October and played eight games in the regular season. Brown also caught a touchdown pass in Super Bowl LV.

He re-signed with Tampa Bay in late May.

Antonio Brown’s probation terminated a year early originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

