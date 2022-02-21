Antonio Brown posts X-ray of injured ankle, calls out Tom Brady and Bruce Arians

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown called out Tom Brady and Bruce Arians again in an Instagram post Monday. That post, which was deleted, showed an X-ray image of Brown's injured ankle.

Over the X-ray of his injured ankle, Brown wrote a message calling out Brady for not throwing Brown the ball and said Arians told Brown to "get the f*** out of here."

That message, which contains profanity, read:

"They tried to hurt me intentionally @buccaneers

"Sent me out there after knowing I was still hurt

"Tom said he would throw it if I came to play hurt I came

"He didn't throw it imagine being hurt having to play through this and being lied too [sic]

"Coach said if I couldn't run on this get the f*** out of here

"F*** all you MF

"Still caint [sic] stop me @nfl"

Most of this is consistent with what Brown has said about his departure from the team. NFL fans already knew Brown was upset with the team over his ankle and about the argument with Arians. Fans also knew there was bad blood with Brady, but Brown did shine some light on the issue in the post. As expected, it was over what Brown perceived as a lack of targets.

Research shows Brady targeted Brown more than anyone else on the team on a per-pass basis.

AB was targeted by Brady FAR more per pass play than any other receiver on the #Bucs



AB - 30.2% target share per passing snap

Evans- 16.6% target share per passing snap

Godwin - 21.3% target share per passing snap

Gronk - 19.6% target share per passing snap — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) January 7, 2022

Brown later deleted that tweet, though did not provide a reason for removing it from his account.

Antonio Brown posts X-ray from October

The X-ray appeared to show an image taken in October. Based on the date, Brown likely first injured his ankle following a game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6. Brown appeared on the injury list prior to Week 7 due to an ankle injury. He missed the next eight games due to the issue.

Brown returned for the team's Week 15 game against the Carolina Panthers. He caught 10 passes for 101 yards in that game. In Week 16, Brown left the Buccaneers' sideline mid-game after a blow-up about getting more targets.

The image doesn't necessarily invalidate Brown's story. It proves he was hurt during the season.

The image doesn't address the state of Brown's ankle around the time of the Week 16 game against the New York Jets, or the state of his ankle now. It's possible the ankle healed significantly and Brown's blowup was strictly over getting targets. It's also possible the injury lingered and Brown is still dealing with pain.

The date of the X-ray would not be a reason for Brown to delete the post. It's possible something in the post could have prevented Brown from filing a grievance against the team. It's also possible — though probably unlikely — that Brown felt he was too harsh on Arians and Brady and decided to backtrack.