Antonio Brown posts Vontaze Burfict picture, ends beef with new Raider

Antonio Brown and his newest Raiders teammate have quite the history.

Vontaze Burfict, the former Bengals linebacker who the Raiders signed to a one-year contract on Tuesday, connected one of the dirtiest hits to date on Brown in the 2015 postseason.

Antonio Brown and Vontaze Burfict are now teammates. 👀 pic.twitter.com/SyMXzVjmYM — Ali Thanawalla (@Ali_Thanawalla) March 20, 2019

The illegal hit to the head knocked Brown, then with the Steelers, out of the playoffs. Burfict received a three-game suspension from the NFL. Now that the two are teammates, Brown is putting the past away and wants to squash any perceived beef with the linebacker.

Once Burfict signed with the Raiders, Brown also showed immediate support for the move on Twitter.

Burfict is on the same page, too.

"We're on the same team, with one goal. It's all positive, man," Burfict said. "He's a great player, he's gonna be a Hall of Famer one day, and honestly I'm gonna approach him just like I do all my other teammates.

"I'll introduce myself, all that good stuff. ... There's nothing negative over here, man. We're on the same team, everything's [about] trying to win a championship over here."