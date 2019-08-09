Antonio Brown posts on social media: If I leave, will fans still love me?

Antonio Brown posted on Instagram after news broke that he has threatened to quit if he can’t wear his old helmet. The Raiders receiver had a two-hour grievance hearing Friday regarding his helmet.

“I love the game; I love the hustle,” Brown wrote. “Young-in got doe he can leave the league but if I leave will the fans still gone love me man? #paidinfull”

Is Brown saying he has all the money he needs and therefore is willing to walk away?

If he retires, Brown will owe the Raiders only $1 million unless Oakland could capture the prorated signing bonus from his Steelers contract.

However, he would lose $14.625 million in fully-guaranteed salary for 2020. Likewise, $14.5 million in full guarantees for 2021 likely would void.

Brown has made $72.9 million in his career, according to overthecap.com.