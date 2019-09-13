Antonio Brown posts live video from Tom Brady's training center to address critics

It’s been a relatively quiet 48 hours since we last heard from Antonio Brown – when his camp denied rape allegations against him made by his former trainer – but he’s back at it on social media.

Brown took a break from a training session at Tom Brady’s TB12 fitness center to go live on his Instagram story and address his critics. Brady’s controversial business partner and trainer Alex Guerrero less-than-enthusiastically chimes in from the background.

“The work don't stop. No matter what they say, no matter what they hate, somebody's still gotta work," Brown says, before taking about 17,000 viewers on a tour of the facility, which features rooms named for various tenets of success, like “Perseverance” and “Determination.”

"Call God. In a time of crisis, all I ask is love, dedication and focus. Stay focused. The devil is going to try to bring you down when you get closer to your goals. The key is, don't let him.”

Brown also suggests that creating a USA football team, like soccer and basketball have, might curb the criticism he’s received as of late.

“All the basketball players and all the soccer players in the world – they get love and embrace,” he says. “Maybe we need a football USA team so the world can love us, because all we get is hate.”

Brown’s status for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins is currently unknown.

Antonio Brown addressed 17,000 followers from his prolific Instagram account Thursday. (AP Photo)

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady won’t talk about Antonio Brown

In addressing the public, Brown is straying from the strategy set by his head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady earlier in the week.

Tuesday night, Belichick cut off questions about his new wide receiver at a post-practice press conference.

“On Antonio's situation, both Antonio and his representatives have made statements, so I'm not going to be expanding on any of those,” Belichick told reporters. “They are what they are. We've looked into the situation, we're taking it very seriously all the way through the organization. I'm sure there are questions but I'm not going to enter into any discussion about that today. That's where we're at."

He said only that the team is taking Brown’s situation “one day at a time.”

Brady took Belichick’s tactic even further, refusing to take a single question about Brown after practice Wednesday.

“I’m not getting into all that,” Brady said, steering the conversation toward Sunday’s game. "Miami’s a good team. We’re going to get ready for them, and things that don’t involve me, don’t involve me.”

