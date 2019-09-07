On Saturday afternoon, the latest surprising twist in the Antonio Brown saga occurred. After being released by the Oakland Raiders, the veteran receiver elected to sign a one-year, $15 million deal with the New England Patriots.

Brown will be joining a now-stacked receiving corps in New England as he'll join Josh Gordon, reigning Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman, Demaryius Thomas, Phillip Dorsett, and undrafted rookie sensations Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski as the seven receivers currently on the Patriots roster.

Needless to say, Brown was happy about that and expressed as much in an Instagram he posted on Saturday afternoon.

The biggest note about this photoshop is that Brown is smiling in the picture. That should at least indicate that he is happy to have a chance to join the Patriots and play for a contender once again.

And of course, the "LFG" is obviously an homage to Tom Brady, as his battle cry of "Let's ******* go" has emerged as one of the veteran quarterback's best catch phrases in recent seasons.

We'll soon see if Brown works out in New England. He won't be eligible to play in the team's season opener against his former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he should have a chance to get on the field for Week 2 provided that he can learn the offense. His transition to the Patriots will certainly be something to watch in the coming weeks.

Antonio Brown posts Instagram featuring him in Patriots uniform originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston