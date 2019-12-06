Antonio Brown posts apology on Instagram: 'I am deeply sorry to all I've offended'

Antonio Brown is in a reflective mood.

The unemployed receiver has just posted an all-encompassing apology on Instagram, part of a burst of posts over the last 24 hours.

‘I am deeply sorry to all who I’ve offended’

Under a picture of himself laying in the grass in his Pittsburgh Steelers uniform, his helmet next to him, Brown wrote:

“First and foremost, I’d like to apologize to my family, friends and anyone who I offended. I never once meant to make anyone feel like I wasn’t thankful and appreciative of the opportunity that I was afforded to play the game I love. I’ve worked hard over the years to earn a chance to compete in the greatest game on earth. Over the years I was met with challenges and I can honestly say I didn’t handle those challenges in the manner that I should have. Over the past few weeks I’ve had the opportunity to think about everything that’s transpired and I am deeply sorry to all who I’ve offended. While my behavior was inexcusable, sometimes when people are coming at you with false information and allegations, we handle ourselves in ways that we sometimes regret. I do take full responsibility for my actions and I’m working everyday to repair what I broke. I do know that if I’m ever given the opportunity to play the game that I love, I’m going to work extremely hard to show the world how much I appreciate another chance. To the organizations that I offended, I offer my sincere apology to you and my hope is that you forgive me and help me move on from this minor setback. I look forward to competing and helping a team reach their goals.”

It’s unclear what spurred the post.

‘Miss you big bro’

Antonio Brown put his emotions on the internet again on Friday. (Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)

Also in Brown’s flurry of posts: the photo of him with Tom Brady inside Brady’s home when Brown arrived in Massachusetts to begin his tenure with the New England Patriots.

Brown captioned it, “Miss you big bro.”

Brady liked the photo (he also liked the apology post and two others Brown posted on Thursday and Friday), and Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins commented with two sad face emojis.

Brown is currently under investigation by the NFL after the revelation of several off-field accusations, including a lawsuit alleging he raped a woman he’d hired as a trainer.





