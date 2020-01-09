Antonio Brown plots NFL return, addresses potential Tom Brady reunion

Tom Brady can become a free agent in March. And if he decides to play for another team, there's a certain high-profile wide receiver he could consider reuniting with.

In a recent interview with Complex, former New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown said he hopes to play in the NFL next year after the league rules on his eligibility.

"Absolutely, I'm looking forward to playing next year," Brown told Complex's Zach Frydenlund. " ... Hopefully, the NFL will be making a decision here shortly and hopefully I can get back to business and continue to improve."

Brown played just one game for the Patriots in 2019 and has been unemployed since New England released him on Sept. 20 amid multiple allegations of sexual assault and sexual misconduct.

The NFL was still investigating those allegations as of December. Brown has lashed out at the league on several occasions and threatened to retire, but worked out for the New Orleans Saints in late December still appears intent on playing in 2020.

When asked if he's looking to play with Brady next season if the quarterback leaves the Patriots, Brown responded:

"Yeah, I'll see. I'll see how it goes. I'm just looking forward and getting the opportunity to be back out there, you know, get a feel inside it, you know, just want to present myself in the right way."

Brady had strong on-field chemistry with Brown during his brief Patriots tenure and was unhappy when the team released the 31-year-old wide out, our Tom E. Curran reported in September.

If Brady can't make things work in New England, it's possible he could look to join a team with the cap space to sign Brown and recreate that dynamic duo.

Brown already has burned bridges in Pittsburgh, Oakland and New England, though, so a team would be assuming significant risk by bringing in the volatile pass-catcher.

