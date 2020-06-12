Antonio Brown pleads no contest, receives two years probation in battery case

NFL free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown pled no contest on Friday to battery charges, TMZ Sports first reported.

The former Steelers, Raiders and Patriots pass-catcher will receive two years of probation along with 100 hours of community service, a 13-week anger management course and a psychological evaluation.

The case is a result of a January 2020 incident in which Brown got into a confrontation with a moving truck driver outside of his home in Hollywood, Florida.

Brown is currently without an NFL team as the calendar approaches the middle of June, though he has been seen working out with numerous players around the league. Notably, he's spent time with the Redskins' Dwayne Haskins and the Ravens' Lamar Jackson.

However, neither team has expressed any real interest in adding Brown to their roster.

