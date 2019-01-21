Antonio Brown plays catch with Kyler Murray

As the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams battled for a Super Bowl berth, Antonio Brown managed to work a highlight of his own into the social media mix.

The disgruntled and presumed soon-to-be ex-Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver shared some workout video on Twitter on Sunday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Kyler Murray works out with Antonio Brown

It didn’t provide any insight into his thoughts on his future in Pittsburgh, but was notable because of his workout partner. Brown was catching passes from Heisman Trophy-winning former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, who recently declared for the NFL draft.





What will Murray do?

Murray’s draft status will be one of the NFL’s biggest offseason stories alongside the ongoing Brown saga.

Murray was expected to play baseball after the Oakland A’s selected him in the first round of the 2018 MLB draft. But after his Heisman Trophy campaign, Murray is projected as a first-round pick in the NFL draft as well despite significant concerns about his size. He’s listed at 5-11 and 194 pounds, with many speculating that he’s actually a few inches shorter.

But if playing football is truly his endgame, then working out with one of the game’s great receivers is a move in the right direction.

Story continues

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Forde: Duke’s Williamson not interested in shutting it down for draft

• Iole: Pacquiao’s win over Broner turns talk toward Floyd rematch

• Hardy disqualified for ugly illegal knee in UFC debut

