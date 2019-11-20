Will Antonio Brown play again in 2019? Ex-Patriot reportedly is optimistic

Remember when Antonio Brown insisted he was "done" with the NFL? Well, he's already had a change of heart.

The former New England Patriots wide receiver not only wants to play again, but remains "hopeful" the NFL will make a decision regarding his playing status "very soon," ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio reported Tuesday.

"There's a sense of optimism from Brown's perspective that he will be cleared to return to the NFL before the 2019 regular season ends," Florio wrote.

Brown met with the NFL last Thursday to discuss allegations of rape and sexual assault made against him. The league is still conducting an investigation into those allegations, but if that investigation is completed, the free-agent wide receiver can sign with any club, although he could be subject to further discipline upon his return.

Brown's optimism may explain why he issued a public apology to Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Tuesday via social media. Quarterback Tom Brady and wideout Julian Edelman were among several Patriots to "like" Brown's post on Instagram, fueling speculation he may re-sign with New England after playing one game for the team earlier this season.

Florio also noted the Seattle Seahawks reportedly have "flirted" with signing Brown, which would team him up with fellow Patriots cast-off Josh Gordon.

That's all speculation at the moment, though, as Brown remains in a holding pattern until the NFL makes a decision about his allegations. Brown seemingly hopes that holding pattern ends with six weeks left in the regular season.

