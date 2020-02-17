Antonio Brown plans to talk to teams at NFL combine to get back into the league

Antonio Brown is trying to get back to the NFL. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown wants back into the NFL. Brown told TMZ he plans to meet with teams at the NFL combine in hopes to “get things back on the right page.”

The 31-year-old Brown appeared in just one game last season due to both behavior and off-the-field issues. After the New England Patriots cut Brown in September, no other team picked him up, casting doubt on his NFL future.

Over his first nine seasons in the NFL, Brown emerged as the best receiver in football. He made seven Pro Bowls and was named to four All-Pro teams over that period. He was on pace to threaten some significant NFL records.

But his actions off the field have threatened that future. Brown forced his way out of Oakland after getting into spats with Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock. He was picked up by the Patriots, played in one game and was then cut by the team after he was accused of rape by a former trainer.

Since that accusation, Brown has also been accused of sexual misconduct by a different woman, had police called on him after a domestic dispute with the mother of his children, and was charged with burglary and battery after an incident with the driver of a moving truck.

Following the moving truck incident, Brown has gone on an apology tour, attempting to make things right with people in the NFL. He has already apologized to the Steelers and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Given Brown’s talent, at least a few teams could take him up on his combine offer. Whether those teams actually sign Brown depends on whether they believe Brown is truly trying to get his life back on track.

Even then, the rape and sexual misconduct allegations may prove too much for NFL teams to ignore.

