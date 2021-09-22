The Buccaneers could be without one of their key offensive contributors for Sunday’s showdown with the Rams.

Tampa Bay announced that the team has placed receiver Antonio Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list. With head coach Bruce Arians reporting that the team is 100 percent vaccinated, Brown’s placement on the list is the result of a positive test.

But Brown is eligible to return to the active roster with two negative COVID-19 tests 24 hours apart.

Brown started the season opener against the Cowboys and caught five passes for 121 yards with a touchdown. He played 65 percent of the offensive snaps in that contest.

But his playing time and targets went down in Week Two, as he caught just one pass for 17 yards while playing 44 percent of the offensive snaps. Brown also served as Tampa Bay’s punt returner in Week Two following Jaydon Mickens’ hip injury.

Brown is the third Bucs player to go on the COVID-19 list this week, joining linebacker Kevin Minter and practice squad receiver Travis Jonsen.

Tampa Bay is still pretty loaded at receiver, with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Scotty Miller, Tyler Johnson, and Jaelon Darden at the position. Darden has been inactive for the first two weeks of the season but could make his rookie debut at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Antonio Brown placed on COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk