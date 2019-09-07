Antonio Brown to Patriots: Julian Edelman, NFL Twitter react to latest report

Antonio Brown reportedly is joining the New England Patriots on a one-year contract worth up to $15 million, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

No, this is not a joke.

Brown was released Saturday by the Oakland Raiders after a tumultuous and brief tenure with the franchise after it acquired him from the Pittsburgh Steelers via trade in March. Just a few hours later, Brown took his talents to New England, where he joins Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the rest of the defending Super Bowl champions in what now looks like the overwhelming favorite to win Super Bowl LIV.

NFL Twitter, as you might imagine, exploded with reactions as soon as reports of Brown coming to the Patriots surfaced.

Here's some of the best reaction, including from several current and former Patriots players.

Wait so Antonio Brown signed with the Raiders for 30mill, starts a bunch of antics right before the season to only sign with the Patriots for 15mill. I don't quite get it! 🤔🤦🏾‍♂️ — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) September 7, 2019

In 2013, Josh Gordon led the NFL in receiving yards, Antonio Brown was second, and Demaryius Thomas was fourth. That same year, Brown was second in catches and Julian Edelman was fourth.



All four of these guys are now Patriots.



— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 7, 2019

I do have to say, the Raiders trading away two draft picks so the Patriots could acquire Antonio Brown is super on-brand for both teams. — Patrick Allen (@RPatrickAllen) September 7, 2019

Patriots WRs:

-Julian Edelman

-Josh Gordon

-Antonio Brown



Tom Brady: pic.twitter.com/f10larVUbr









— FanDuel (@FanDuel) September 7, 2019

SEND ME PARAMEDICS https://t.co/9ylZQptdbo — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) September 7, 2019

Checks to see if Tom Brady somehow still available in any of my fantasy leagues like pic.twitter.com/FeHt8l6Nju — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) September 7, 2019

Tom Brady right now knowing he has Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon and now Antonio Brown to throw to... pic.twitter.com/KEX0j29RVp — Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) September 7, 2019

A live look at Tom Bradypic.twitter.com/7EIAuUgWaK — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 7, 2019

Antonio Brown

Josh Gordon

Julian Edelman

Demaryius Thomas



Brady is going to have some fun this season 🤭 pic.twitter.com/qt2yz8A26d









— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 7, 2019

Surprised Belichick risked $10 mil guaranteed on AB (but just for one year). AB will be the greatest test of the Belichick/Brady structure. But if AB can live by the NFL's strictest rules, he'll provide Brady his most lethal weapon since Randy Moss. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 7, 2019

Bill Belichick's message to the rest of the NFL after signing Antonio Brown... pic.twitter.com/TGgVB8KQuk — Action Network NFL (@ActionNetNFL) September 7, 2019

Randy Moss (prior to joining NE): 30 years old, in season prior to joining NE he set career-lows in catches, yards & TD in OAK, had 73 TD receptions his previous 7 seasons



Antonio Brown: 31 years old, a few months spent on OAK's roster, 72 TD receptions his previous 7 seasons.



— Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) September 7, 2019

AB couldn't have been more happy to be released by the Raiders.



(via @AB84) pic.twitter.com/xXr50Z4gvs



— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 7, 2019

Since 2001 (Tom Brady's first season as a starter), Rob Gronkowski and Randy Moss are the only players to record 10+ receiving TD in a season for the Patriots.



Antonio Brown has recorded 10+ receiving TD in 4 of his last 5 seasons, including an NFL-high 15 last season. https://t.co/B7IjXE3405



— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 7, 2019





Antonio Brown to Patriots: Julian Edelman, NFL Twitter react to latest report