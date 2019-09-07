Antonio Brown to Patriots: Julian Edelman, NFL Twitter react to latest report

Nick Goss
NBC Sports Boston

Antonio Brown reportedly is joining the New England Patriots on a one-year contract worth up to $15 million, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

No, this is not a joke.

Brown was released Saturday by the Oakland Raiders after a tumultuous and brief tenure with the franchise after it acquired him from the Pittsburgh Steelers via trade in March. Just a few hours later, Brown took his talents to New England, where he joins Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the rest of the defending Super Bowl champions in what now looks like the overwhelming favorite to win Super Bowl LIV.

NFL Twitter, as you might imagine, exploded with reactions as soon as reports of Brown coming to the Patriots surfaced.

Here's some of the best reaction, including from several current and former Patriots players.


