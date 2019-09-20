Antonio Brown was almost immediately on social media after his release from the Patriots, thanking the team and Tom Brady for his brief stint with the team.

He was also quick to offer a memento of his lone game with the Pats for "one lucky fan."

There were no details about how the commenter would be able to get the ball Brown caught for his first - and turns out only - touchdown with the Patriots, a 20-yard back-shoulder throw from Brady the second quarter of New England's 43-0 blowout in the Dolphins in Miami last Sunday.

Brown's stats as a Patriot: one game, eight targets, four catches, 56 yards, one TD.

Antonio Brown offers his lone Patriots' TD ball to 'one lucky fan' on Instagram originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston