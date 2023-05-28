Antonio Brown offering Cam Newton $150K to play in arena football game

Cam Newton has been offered a one-day contract . . . but it’s probably not the type Carolina Panthers are eventually hoping for.

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown—who may or may not be a current National Arena League wide receiver—tweeted out an, um, interesting offer to Newton on Sunday afternoon.

If anybody seen @CameronNewton let him know he haven’t thrown me a touchdown in a game yet and now we finally can make it happen @thealbanyempir 6/16/23 in Albany nyc ! I’m offering Cam 150k one game play with me please spam his account 🗣️⏰ #AceBoogieToAB — AB (@AB84) May 28, 2023

Brown is now a co-owner of the Albany Empire, a professional indoor team established as part of the NAL in 2021. And, based on his push for the 2015 NFL’s Most Valuable Player, he may be their general manager as well.

Even prior to this latest development, the four-time First-team All-Pro and Super Bowl champion pass catcher recently told WNYT NewsChannel 13 sports director Roger Wyland that he had been “in contact” with Newton about joining the organization “in some capacity.”

The thing is—Brown also told Wyland that he was making his on-field debut for Empire this past Saturday. Unsurprisingly, that didn’t happen—as the 34-year-old did not complete the paperwork on his physical in time and was not allowed to suit up.

But maybe that Ace Boogie-to-AB connection will be just what the doctor ordered.

