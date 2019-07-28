Antonio Brown off NFI list

Mr. Big Chest is ready to go at Raiders camp.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown was placed on the non-football injury list after reporting to his first training camp with his new team on Friday. Word was that the issue that led to his spot on that list was minor and those reports were confirmed on Sunday.

Brown has been activated from the NFI list and he’s cleared to practice with the team. It’s unclear whether he’ll be limited at all during the session, but getting off the list after missing one practice is a move in the right direction for Oakland.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said in May that he wasn’t planning to play Brown in the preseason, although that plan could presumably change if the team thinks he and quarterback Derek Carr need more time to build up their rapport.