Antonio Brown’s minimum pay from the Patriots: $283,333

His best-case scenario in the aftermath of an 11-day stint with the Patriots isn’t yet known. But the floor has been set, thanks to his contract and the CBA.

Even if the Patriots successfully block Brown from collecting his $9 million signing bonus (the first $5 million is due to be paid on Monday) or the full amount of his $1 million base salary, Brown will still walk away with $283,333.

The figure comes from the Week Two game check of $62,500, a Week Three game check of $62,500 (which was earned as of Tuesday), and a per-game roster bonus of $33,333 for Week Two (he could have made up to $500,000 for the season under this term of the deal).

Under the Termination Pay provision of the labor deal, Brown also is entitled to the balance of 25 percent of his base salary of $1 million. So even if the Patriots are able to void the balance of his guaranteed salary, Brown still is eligible for another $125,000.

That’s a total of $283,333 for 11 days of work. Which isn’t bad, but not nearly as good as the $10.033 million that he’ll get if the Patriots pay him, voluntarily or not, his full signing bonus and the balance of his 2019 salary.