Antonio Brown, Mike Evans not at open portion of Bucs practice

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans didn’t practice on Wednesday and it looks like he’s following the same plan on Thursday.

Evans was not on the field with the rest of the team for the open portion of Bucs practice. Evans hurt his hamstring in last Sunday’s loss to the Saints and is viewed as week-to-week, so it seems like he’s on a path to missing this week’s game.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown was also missing in the early portion of practice. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that was expected and Brown was also out of the early portion of practice on Wednesday before coming out as a limited participant later in practice, so Thursday’s injury report will bring more word on his workload. Brown is coming back from a three-game suspension and missed time before the ban with an ankle injury.

Running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) and linebacker Lavonte David (foot) remained out with injuries that are expected to sideline them for extended periods of time. Safety Antoine Winfield (concussion) missed last Sunday’s game and also was missing on Thursday.

