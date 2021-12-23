Antonio Brown, Mike Evans not at open portion of Bucs practice

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans didn’t practice on Wednesday and it looks like he’s following the same plan on Thursday.

Evans was not on the field with the rest of the team for the open portion of Bucs practice. Evans hurt his hamstring in last Sunday’s loss to the Saints and is viewed as week-to-week, so it seems like he’s on a path to missing this week’s game.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown was also missing in the early portion of practice. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that was expected and Brown was also out of the early portion of practice on Wednesday before coming out as a limited participant later in practice, so Thursday’s injury report will bring more word on his workload. Brown is coming back from a three-game suspension and missed time before the ban with an ankle injury.

Running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) and linebacker Lavonte David (foot) remained out with injuries that are expected to sideline them for extended periods of time. Safety Antoine Winfield (concussion) missed last Sunday’s game and also was missing on Thursday.

Antonio Brown, Mike Evans not at open portion of Bucs practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Mike Evans didn’t practice Wednesday

    Good news about injured Buccaneers offensive players has been hard to find in recent days Wide receiver Chris Godwin is out for the year after tearing his ACL and running back Leonard Fournette is expected to miss several weeks with a hamstring injury. Wideout Mike Evans also hurt his hamstring last Sunday and he kicked [more]

  • Leonard Fournette likely to miss rest of regular season, return for playoffs

    Regular Season Lenny is done, but we’ll still get to see Playoff Lenny. Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette is likely to go on injured reserve and miss the rest of the regular season after suffering a hamstring injury on Sunday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. But the good news is that Fournette is expected [more]

  • How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Jets on television, live stream

    A battle between two teams vying to avoid getting the No. 1 draft pick is on the cards in East Rutherford, N.J. this Sunday.

  • Ja’Marr Chase’s 5th-year option price tag just went up with Pro Bowl nod

    Uno's fifth year just got a little more expensive for the Bengals.

  • Trio of offensive linemen among 5 Bucs selected to Pro Bowl

    TAMPA — In one nationally televised reveal, the Bucs offensive line underwent a staggering transformation, from unheralded to unprecedented. Center Ryan Jensen, left guard Ali Marpet and right tackle Tristan Wirfs have been selected for the Pro Bowl, marking the first time in franchise history three Bucs offensive linemen earned the honor in the same season. All are first-time selections, ...

  • Buccaneers address mounting injuries, sign RB Le'Veon Bell

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have addressed the need for experienced depth at running back by signing former All-Pro Le’Veon Bell. Bell, released this season after appearing in five games with the Baltimore Ravens, joined the Bucs on Wednesday as the reigning Super Bowl champions continue to deal with mounting injuries that have depleted a strong group of playmakers assembled around Tom Brady. The move reunites the 29-year-old running back with former Pittsburgh teammate Antonio Brown, who returned to practice after serving a three-game suspension for misrepresenting his COVID-19 vaccination status.

  • Panthers place three on COVID-19 list

    It looks like once again, the Panthers will have to do some shuffling on their offensive line. Carolina has placed center Pat Elflein and offensive lineman Dennis Daley on the reserve/COVID-19 list and defensive end Austin Larkin on the practice squad/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Thursday. If Elflein does not clear the league’s COVID-19 [more]

  • Tom Brady Announces “Brady Blue”

    The shade is meant to exude strength and confidence.

  • Ravens “taking it day-by-day” with Lamar Jackson

    Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not practice on Wednesday with his ankle injury and it remains unclear whether or not he’ll be available when Baltimore takes on Cincinnati this weekend. Jackson suffered the ankle injury against Cleveland in Week 14 and hasn’t practiced since. Tyler Huntley started last week’s loss to Green Bay and filled [more]

  • Sports Illustrated’s Gasparilla Bowl pick between UF and UCF might surprise you

    Forde likes the Knights to win in a close game in his Gasparilla Bowl preview.

  • Jimmy Johnson: Urban Meyer's Jaguars tenure was undone by a lot of 'backstabbing'

    Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson went on Fox's pregame NFL show Sunday and implied Meyer was undermined by his own staff.

  • Patriots may get key contributors back for Bills matchup

    The Patriots could have their two top contributors on offense back on the field for Sunday’s key AFC East matchup with the Bills. Leading rusher Damien Harris returned to practice Wednesday after sitting out last week’s loss at Indianapolis with a hamstring injury. Patriots coach Bill Belichick also at least left open the possibility that receiver Kendrick Bourne could return by Sunday after being one of four Patriots placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday along with linebackers Harvey Langhi, Cameron McGrone and Ronnie Perkins.

  • From long-gone skateparks to historic arenas, AEW's Bryan Danielson loves wrestling in NJ

    Returning to NJ for AEW Dynamite, Rampage in Newark and Atlantic City, Bryan Danielson explains the 'radical departure' of his wrestling character.

  • Mike Tannenbaum compares Jaguars to the Golden State Warriors, thinks they should be a playoff team in 2022

    Tannenbaum's Get Up co-hosts were not fans of the analogy, to say the least.

  • Biden signs historic bill punishing China for Uyghur genocide

    President Biden signed a bill Thursday banning imports from China's Xinjiang region and punishing the Chinese government for its genocide of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities, per a White House release. Why it matters: Human rights activists say the bill will impose the first substantive costs the Chinese government has ever faced for its atrocities in Xinjiang. This could set a precedent for other countries to follow suit, writes Axios' Zachary Basu.Stay on top of the latest market trends and

  • Lower Taxes and Make Cash by Giving This Income-Generating Fund to Charity

    Many investors want to increase their charitable giving but hold off because they need the income their portfolios generate. One way to get the best of both worlds is to give to a pooled income fund. These funds provide an … Continue reading → The post Lower Taxes and Make Cash by Giving This Income-Generating Fund to Charity appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Buccaneers reuniting Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing troublesome Le'Veon Bell

  • New England Patriots cornerback, Immokalee High graduate J.C. Jackson named to first Pro Bowl

    Jackson is second in the NFL with seven interceptions and leads the league with 20 pass breakups.

  • Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson doesn’t practice; Damien Harris limited

    The Patriots are starting to looked depleted at WR and RB.

  • Nets say they have enough players, set to play on Christmas

    NEW YORK (AP) The Brooklyn Nets have enough players to fly to Los Angeles and play their Christmas showdown against the Lakers, though Kevin Durant might not be among them. Coach Steve Nash said Thursday that James Harden has cleared the NBA's health and safety protocols, but he said the Nets don't expect any of their players still in the protocols to come out in time for the game.