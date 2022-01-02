The Buccaneers are expected to have wide receivers Antonio Brown and Mike Evans in the lineup against the Jets on Sunday afternoon.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that both players are set to play. Brown missed the final two practices of the week with an ankle injury and was listed as questionable while Evans drew the same tag after being activated from the COVID-19 reserve list late in the week.

Schefter adds that Evans, who is also dealing with a hamstring injury, is expected to play a more limited role than usual. He enters Sunday’s game with 899 receiving yards, so needs 101 over the final two weeks to reach 1,000 yards for the eighth time in eight NFL seasons.

The Bucs announced on Saturday that head coach Bruce Arians will be back for the game after being cleared through COVID protocols. Cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting were also activated off the COVID reserve list.

Antonio Brown, Mike Evans are expected to play Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk