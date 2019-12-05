Antonio Brown has message for Tom Brady in latest Patriots-related post

Antonio Brown is back with yet another Patriots-related social media post.

The embattled wide receiver, who recently posted a hilarious Christmas-themed video directed at the Patriots, posted a message to his former quarterback Tom Brady on Thursday.

"Miss you big bro," he wrote under a photo he took with Brady after signing with New England in September.

Check it out below:

That certainly won't help quiet the talk of a possible AB/Patriots reunion, especially given New England's continued struggles on offense.

