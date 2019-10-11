Antonio Brown wants more attention -- specifically from the New England Patriots.

One day after suggesting the Patriots re-sign him in an Instagram Live video, Brown was back on social media, conveying that he misses playing in New England via a popular meme.

View this post on Instagram Mood A post shared by Boomin (@ab) on Oct 10, 2019 at 3:40pm PDT

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The free-agent wide receiver posted the meme just before the Patriots kicked off their Thursday night game against the New York Giants, which undoubtedly is no coincidence.

Brown spent less than two weeks with the Patriots, appearing in one game before the team released him on Sept. 20 as he battled multiple allegations of sexual assault, sexual misconduct and intimidation of a victim.

New England didn't pay Brown a large portion of his salary following his release, and the 31-year-old since has filed a grievance against the team seeking that unpaid money.

Brown said Wednesday on Instagram the Patriots should let him "earn" his money by re-signing him, and on Thursday, former Patriots cornerback Darius Butler seconded Brown's proposal.

Go head and let @AB84 earn it New England 🤷🏿‍♂️ — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) October 11, 2019

It seems highly unlikely New England re-signs Brown after the drama he caused in Foxboro. But that clearly won't stop him from bugging everyone about it.

I'm Up — AB (@AB84) October 11, 2019

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Antonio Brown memes feelings for Patriots, has an ally in ex-Pats CB originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston