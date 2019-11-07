Antonio Brown meeting with NFL next week

The NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy investigation into allegations of sexual assault and rape made against Antonio Brown in a civil lawsuit earlier this year is ready to move on to a meeting with Brown.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reported on Thursday that Brown will be meeting with league officials next week. Via a league source, PFT has confirmed that meeting will take place on November 14.

That’s a big step toward an eventual resolution of Brown’s case. The prospect of putting him on the Commissioner’s Exempt list is not something the league has addressed and that’s been cited as a reason why Brown has remained unsigned since being released by the Patriots after one game with the team. Landing on that list would put Brown on paid leave while the league continued investigating the case.

After the Seahawks claimed Josh Gordon on waivers last week, there was word that they did due diligence on adding Brown. Anderson reports that other teams have shown interest in signing the wideout if the investigation is resolved, although it’s unclear if next week’s meeting will result in that kind of clarity about Brown’s football future.