Antonio Brown makes practice debut, wearing No. 1

The Patriots have signed receiver Antonio Brown, and they have added him to the roster. They’ve also put him on the practice field.

But they still haven’t issued him a number.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Per multiple reports, Brown is wearing No. 1, but that’s only temporary.

So when will he get his actual number? As recently explained, tight end Benjamin Watson currently has No. 84, and the league doesn’t ordinarily let players change numbers once the season starts.

Although Brown’s number would seem to be the least of his worries at this point, if it was no big deal he’d just take one of the available receiver numbers in the teens or the 80s and move forward.