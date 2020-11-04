Wide receiver Antonio Brown had his first day of practice with the Buccaneers on Wednesday and he met with reporters for the first time since signing with the team after the session.

Brown called it “a blessing” to be back in the NFL after playing one game in 2019 and serving an eight-game suspension to start this season. He said getting “back on track” after the off-field issues that contributed to his absence is why he’s in Tampa and that he “took a lot of time off to look within” himself in order to avoid more problems in the future.

“I’ve been spending a lot of time, working on myself, being resilient,” Brown said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “Even when times got hard, staying in shape, not listening to the naysayers, good people around me to stay encouraged. I tried to check every box to make sure I was ready to go.”

That effort involved working with Tony Robbins, who Brown said he met through Tom Brady, and he said he feels like he’s a “better person” as a result of the work he’s been doing. The Bucs are betting on that as well as Brown being the same kind of impact player he was befoe his extended layoff.

Antonio Brown: I’m here to get back on track originally appeared on Pro Football Talk