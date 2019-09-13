Business, it appears, no longer is booming for Antonio Brown.

The star wide receiver spent all of training camp throwing a tantrum about his helmet, the one the NFL wouldn't let him wear because it failed safety standards. He, of course, parlayed that into a helmet sponsorship with manufacturer, Xenith, part of a long con to further fill his pockets.

Brown forced his way out of Oakland, as a hefty fine for an altercation with general manager Mike Mayock voided the guaranteed money in his deal, leading the four-time All-Pro to demand his release. He got it, and he signed with the New England Patriots shortly thereafter.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Then, Brown's former trainer, Britney Taylor, filed a lawsuit Tuesday accusing Brown of sexually assaulting her on three separate occasions. Since it's a civil matter, the NFL won't place Brown on the commissioner's exempt list and the plan is for him to play for the Patriots on Sunday.

While Brown could suit up Sunday, he won't be wearing a Xenith, as the helmet manufacturer ended their short agreement with Brown on Friday.

The helmet manufacturer, Xenith, has decided to end its relationship with Patriots' WR Antonio Brown.



"We look forward to seeing the Xenith Shadow worn by football athletes at all levels of play this fall," the company said today.



— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2019

Guess the door is Schutt on that deal.

[RELATED: Gruden wishes Pats 'good luck' with AB in final word on saga]

Brown can't wear his desired Schutt AiR Advantage after losing two grievances with the NFL, so he'll have to find one that will do what it's supposed to if he wants to play for his new team.

Story continues

You hate to see a long con fail so spectacularly.

Antonio Brown loses helmet sponsorship deal with manufacturer Xenith originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area