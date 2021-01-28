The Buccaneers handed in an estimated injury report on Wednesday, but they’ll have an actual practice session to use for Thursday’s report.

It appears the actual participation levels for a handful of key players will be the same as Wednesday’s estimation. Reporters at the open portion of practice noted wide receiver Antonio Brown and linebacker Lavonte David were missing along with safeties Jordan Whitehead and Antoine Winfield Jr.

Brown missed the NFC Championship Game with a knee injury while Winfield was out with an ankle injury. Head coach Bruce Arians said on Wednesday that he doesn’t expect either player to practice this week.

Whitehead hurt his shoulder against the Packers while David is listed with a hamstring injury.

With more than a week to go until Super Bowl LV, it’s too early to have a firm read on the outlook for any of the players. Next week’s practices will shed more light on that front.

Antonio Brown, Lavonte David, Antoine Winfield Jr. not at Thursday’s practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk