Antonio Brown: JuJu Smith-Schuster fumbled our postseason away

Antonio Brown is done in Pittsburgh, but he’s not done taking shots at his former teammates.

Brown tweeted this afternoon that Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster cost the Steelers a playoff berth when he fumbled late in their Week 16 loss to the Saints.

“Emotion: boy fumbled the whole post season in the biggest game of year,” Brown wrote. “Everyone went blind to busy making guys famous not enough reality these days!”

Brown isn’t necessarily wrong about that: If the Steelers had won the game against the Saints, as they had a great chance of doing before Smith-Schuster fumbled, they would have made the playoffs.

But what is Brown getting out of bringing it up now? He’s no longer in Pittsburgh, and he looks petty by attacking Smith-Schuster, who has acknowledged he let the team down and called the fumble his lowest moment. Brown made his comments in response to a fan who tweeted at him that Smith-Schuster was the team’s MVP last season. There were reports at the time that Brown was offended not to be chosen for the award himself, and this tweet does nothing to change the perception that Brown has an inferiority complex.